200 youths get sponsorship for technical education in Homa Bay

| Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 11th 2018 at 20:48 GMT +3

Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga

Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga has said 200 youth will be sponsored to study technical courses in various institutions.

Ms Wanga said Sh23 million had been allocated to the programme courtesy of the Affirmative Action fund.

She said the future of the country no longer lies on white collar jobs.

“I am determined to strengthen the capacity of youths in Homa Bay County through technical education.

The era when young people depended on white collar jobs is gone,” said Ms Wanga.