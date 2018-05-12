Kisii County asked to surrender Keroka Town to Nyamira County

| Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 11th 2018 at 19:43 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto at the consecration of Rev. John Omangi

A cleric has called on Kisii County to surrender part of Keroka to Nyamira County to help end a drawn-out dispute over the busy town.

Anglican Church of Kenya Kisii Diocese Bishop John Omangi said in the current spirit of the "handshake", Kisii should let Nyamira fully take charge of all sections of Keroka town.

ALSO READ: Hospitals could operate 24 hours

The two counties have both claimed the agricultural town that sits on their common border. The counties are both collecting revenue from traders in the town.

Speaking to the Saturday Standard in Kisii town, the bishop said Kisii, as the "elder brother", should provide leadership by allowing its younger brother to take over the town.

“Kisii and Nyamira counties were once one district and should be able to share resources equitably without acrimony,” said Omangi.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840