Politicians cautioned against putting Kenyans on a campaign mood

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Former Education Assistant Minister Adams Karauri has cautioned politicians against putting Kenya in a campaign mood less than a year after the last elections.

Karuri, a former Tigania East MP, said it is unfortunate that politicians, including President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga, are engaged in campaigns.

He said leaders should instead work on fulfilling their pledges.

"They are putting Kenyans in an election mood to the detriment of development. Politicking must stop if the country is to develop,” said Karauri.