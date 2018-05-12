Karua fails to file affidavit on 'whistle-blower' Next Story
Musalia Mudavadi backs call for reform Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Politics

Politicians cautioned against putting Kenyans on a campaign mood

By Darlington M Manyara | Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 11th 2018 at 19:38 GMT +3
President Uhuru Kenyatta

Former Education Assistant Minister Adams Karauri has cautioned politicians against putting Kenya in a campaign mood less than a year after the last elections. 

Karuri, a former Tigania East MP, said it is unfortunate that politicians, including President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga, are engaged in campaigns.

ALSO READ: Political attacks threaten unity of the Anglican church

 He said leaders should instead work on fulfilling their pledges.

"They are putting Kenyans in an election mood to the detriment of development. Politicking must stop if the country is to develop,” said Karauri.

RELATED TOPICS:
Adams Karauri
politicians
campaign

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Political attacks threaten unity of the Anglican church

Political attacks threaten unity of the Anglican church

It won’t be business as usual, ACK warns Nyanza politicians

It won’t be business as usual, ACK warns Nyanza politicians

Cancer vaccine to be unveiled

Cancer vaccine to be unveiled

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited