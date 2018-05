| Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 11th 2018 at 19:35 GMT +3

Governor Stephen Sang

Nandi County MPs have asked Governor Stephen Sang and Senator Kiprotich Cherargey to end their rivalry.

Chesumei MP Wilson Kogo and his Mosop counterpart Vincent Tuwei termed it 'irresponsible,' adding that the wrangling could derail development.

Cherargey is unhappy with public appointments and alleges procurement malpractices, while Sang accuses him of demanding jobs and tenders.