Pupil killed, two others injured as wall collapses

| Published Tue, May 8th 2018 at 17:38, Updated May 8th 2018 at 17:52 GMT +3

Residents of Rangwe Constituency visit a scene at Nyachar ECDE center where a five-year-old pupil was killed while two others sustained serious injuries after their classroom collapsed. The classroom is said to have been in dilapidated state. [JAMES OMORO, STANDARD]

In summary MP tells county government to construct better ECDE centres

Officials say 55 pupils were in the classroom following a downpour

A pupil died while two others sustained serious injuries in Rangwe constituency after a pre-unit classroom wall collapsed on them.

The five-year-old girl identified as Scovia Achieng’ of Nyachar Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at Rangwe Sub-county Hospital.

The pupil’s death has brought to light the poor state of ECDE facilities in the county since early childhood education is a devolved function.

Police and education officials said yesterday 55 pupils were in the classroom when the incident happened on Monday evening following a downpour.

The pupils could not go home early due to bad weather and were still in the iron sheet structure that had earth walls partitions.

Witnesses said a partition wall collapsed on the three pupils.

Nyachar Primary School headteacher Eliud Ochanda, whose institution hosts the ECDE centre, said the minor sustained serious injuries.

“I was called from class by some pupils and told the ECDE classroom walls had collapsed on pupils. I went to the scene and found the girl (Achieng’) writhing in pain before I rushed her to Rangwe sub-county hospital,” said Mr Ochanda.

He said two other pupils sustained serious injuries and were taken to Homa-Bay County Referral Hospital.

Ochanda said the classroom walls that collapsed were in a dilapidated state.

Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo accused the county government of failing to renovate ECDE classrooms in her constituency.

Ms Gogo claimed many ECDE centres in Rangwe Constituency were in a poor state, predisposing pupils to risks.

She called on the county government to construct ECDE centres for safety of pupils.

“We cannot allow this to happen again. As a mother, I challenge the county government to ensure our children are safe,” she said.

Gogo told the county to re-construct the classrooms in two weeks to enable the pupils resume learning.

Yesterday morning, parents flocked the school to search for their children’s belongings in the rubble.

The county’s ECDE Director Peter Ogola said they would provide emergency funds from disaster management kitty to construct the classrooms.

“I am liaising with our county disaster management department so that new classrooms are constructed,” said Mr Ogola.

He said they were making plans to improve classrooms in the county.