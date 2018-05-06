Jubilee accuse NASA of using ‘handshakes’ to push Raila’s 2022 agenda

| Published Sun, May 6th 2018 at 17:43, Updated May 6th 2018 at 17:51 GMT +3

DP WIlliam Ruto in a jovial mood with Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen (left) and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka (right) during an interdenominational prayers at Moi Kapsowar Girls in Elgeyo Marakwet County. [Photo\DPPS]

A section of Jubilee leaders have said National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders are now using the recent ‘handshakes’ to push their political agenda ahead of 2022.

The leaders said the disclosure by some ODM MPs led by Senate Minority Leader James Orengo that Mr Odinga would be their presidential candidate in 2022 was a clear indication that the NASA leader’s intention for the recent ‘handshake’ was ‘suspect’.

ALSO READ: Raila: I'm not interested in 2022 presidency

Speaking in Moi Kapsowar Girls High School grounds in Elgeyo Marakwet County during an interdenominational prayer service on Sunday, attended by Deputy President William Ruto, the leaders said Opposition leaders were now using the ‘handshakes’ to push Mr Odinga’s political agenda in 2022.

“Mr Odinga is telling us that the recent handshake is for the unity of this country while in political rallies he is talking about 2022 politics. This means he is not sincere in this matter,” said Mr Murkomen.

The Jubilee leaders however, said they were not scared of Mr Odinga’s candidature in 2022.

“We are ready and prepared to face Mr Odinga come 2022. Mr Ruto’s development record speaks for itself,” said Mr Kuria.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

At the same time, Senator Cheruiyot said they would not allow any amendments to change the Constitution to create positions for some individuals.

“We will only allow amendments to the Constitution if they are for the benefit of the people but not the ones aimed at helping some few people get to power,” said Mr Cheruiyot.

The deputy President assured Kenyans that the Jubilee’s development agenda will not be distracted by politics, saying it was focused on the implementation of the Big Four agenda.

“I want to assure Kenyans that we will not be distracted by politics in implementing our development agenda. Our plans are firm and on course as this will enable us present our report card to Kenyans when the time comes,” said Ruto.

ALSO READ: Raila is our candidate in 2022- Orengo

The Jubilee leaders present were Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Governors Jackson Mandago (Uasin-Gishu), Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet), MPs Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Daniel Rono (Keiyo South), Kwenya Thuku (Kinangop), Kipsengeret Koros (Singowet/Soin), Lydia Haika (Taita Taveta), William Kisang (Marakwet West) and Kangogo Bowen (Marakwet East).

Others were Jane Chebaibai (Elgeyo Marakwet), Beatrice Nkatha (Tharaka Nithi), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Gathoni Wamujomba (Kiambu) and Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho).