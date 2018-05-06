Keep Mzee Moi out of political wars, Gideon tells rivals

| Published Sun, May 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 5th 2018 at 21:52 GMT +3

From left ,Kuresoi North Mp Moses Cheboi,Baringo North Mp William Cheptumo ,Baringo senator Gideon Moi and Baringo central mp Joshua Kandie during the burial of Baringo south mp Grace Kipchoim on April 5,2018 at Kimoriot in Baringo south .Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard

In summary Ruto’s allies attack senator over 2022 politics in supremacy battle to control the Rift Valley votes

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has cautioned leaders against dragging the name of former President Moi into their political wars and schemes.

Speaking at Kimoriot in Muchongoi, Baringo South, Saturday during the burial of area MP Grace Kipchoim, Gideon said leaders should deal with him head-on instead of calling out his father.

ALSO READ: Singing police officer walks away with Sh1m

He spoke moments after braving barrage of attacks from leaders supportive of Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid. Ruto was in attendance.

“If you want to insult me do so, but leave Mzee Moi alone, leave him out of your politics. Don’t drag him into this,” he said.

The senator said his shoulders are broad enough to carry the burden of the insults and asked leaders to stop double speak. He said the time will come and people will decide which direction to take with regard to 2022 politics.

Gideon is under intense pressure from Kanu leadership to vie for presidency in 2022.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

However, the DP steered clear of politics and eulogised the late legislator as a servant of the people who fought gallantly to bring peace in the area troubled by insecurity.

Ruto said Kipchoim was a committed and strong leader who fought hard for the good of her constituents even after she had been diagnosed with colon cancer during her first term.

“She was truly blessed, she was a great peacemaker in the history of Baringo, we value her and respect her. She was a committed and strong lady who despite her condition fought hard,” he added.

Insecurity

ALSO READ: DP Ruto and Raila in rare meet

The DP told the mourners who had thronged Kimoriot Primary School that the MP was was not an ordinary woman having been elected at a time Baringo experienced insecurity.

He added that the legislator helped in recruitment of Police Reservists to boost security in her constituency.

“She came to me and in respect to her I assure the people of Baringo the road to Marigat through Karandi, Muchongoi will be complete in the next one and half years,” he said.

He said a cancer centre will be established in Baringo County in honour of the fallen MP.

The Baringo Senator told the mourners that former President Moi was shocked and saddened by the demise of the MP.

Gideon noted that though Kipchoim was hospitalised she managed to win her second term without campaigning. He lauded Baringo South residents for standing with her.

He eulogised Kipchoim as a true and selfless leader. He recalled how Mzee Moi supported her education.

ALSO READ: Political families regroup, rattle friend and foe

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen said the MP persistently and tirelessly sought solutions of challenges the locals were facing.

Kiambu Women Representative Gathoni wa Muchomba described Kipchoim as a splendid matriarch who selflessly fought for the rights of her constituents.

Elgeyo Marakwet MP Kangongo Bowen recalled a time when they were having lunch at Parliament buildings and he had to intervene when the MP and former Tiaty MP Asman Kamama clashed over insecurity.

Governors Stanley Kiptis (Baringo) and Joyce Laboso (Bomet), Murang’a Women Representative Sabina Chege, Samburu Maishon Leshomo and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika attended the funeral.

Kipchoim will be remembered for her passion in the fight against insecurity in the region. She pushed for the intervention of the national government and managed to compel the DP, Inspector General of Police and Interior Cabinet Secretary to visit volatile parts of Baringo.

Kipchoim died on April 20 after a long fight with colon cancer following diagnosis in February 2014. In her, many saw a strong woman who fought her way to the limelight, and one who trusted in God to achieve the unimaginable. She put others ahead of self and worked hard to achieve the best.

[email protected]