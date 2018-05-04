Six people killed by suspected bandits in Baringo Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Ng’ang’a was linked to the death of Mercy Njeri along the Naivasha/Nairobi highway

By Lilian Kwamboka | Published Fri, May 4th 2018 at 18:32, Updated May 4th 2018 at 18:42 GMT +3
James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism

James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism has been acquitted by a Limuru court over fatal car crash that left a woman dead and her husband injured back in 2015.

The Court deferred reasons for acquittal to Monday 7 as the Director of Public Prosecutions is set to appeal at the High Court once it gets the detailed ruling.

ALSO READ: Prime suspect in county officials killing arrested

Ng’ang’a was linked to the death of Mercy Njeri along the Naivasha/Nairobi highway on July 26, 2015. There were claims that the red Range Rover which collided with a Nissan March belonged to the apostle who was, according to some reports, driving the car on the wrong side of the highway at the time of the accident.

Njeri who was buried on August 5, 2015, died on the spot at Manguo area while her husband Martin Mbugua survived but suffered serious injuries.

The couple was in their Nissan March travelling to Limuru, while the speeding Range Rover was heading to Nairobi.

There were reports that Ng’ang’a allegedly fled the accident scene in a black Range Rover belonging to a fellow cleric.

 

 

RELATED TOPICS:
James Ng'ang'a
Neno Evangelism
murder

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Three held in probe on father's brutal killing

Three held in probe on father's brutal killing

Man sentenced to 20 years for murder of child

Man sentenced to 20 years for murder of child

Suspects admit they witnessed pastor’s murder

Suspects admit they witnessed pastor’s murder

Three siblings kill father in Laikipia

Three siblings kill father in Laikipia

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited