IEBC chair Chebukati reveals the incapacity at agency following resignations

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati during a meeting with the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee at Parliament on May 3, 2018. [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati has admitted that the agency is incapacitated to make any policy decision following the resignation of three commissioners last month.

Chebukati, (pictured) however, resisted calls for him to resign alongside two other commissioners.

He said they were instead waiting for the appointing authority to constitute a body that could start the process of replacing the commissioners that exited.

The IEBC chairman told the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee of a commission that cannot hold any plenary meeting, as they now lack the statutory quorum to convene.

“The IEBC Act places the quorum for a board meeting to make any policy decision at five commissioners, and therefore we cannot have a plenary meeting for lack of the numbers. However, all other activities at the commission are going on well,” said Chebukati.

Members of the committee queried the public confidence on the crucial commission following the squabbles that have bedeviled it since the run-up to the repeat presidential elections. Four of the commissioners have resigned since then.

Kisumu West MP Olago Aluoch wondered how the commission intended to undertake such serious duties as boundaries delimitation expected to be undertaken this year when questions have been cast about the credibility of its team.

But Chebukati said the remaining commissioners found no reason to throw in the towel.