EACC opens multiple probes in Ruaraka land Next Story
Court suspends Sossion’s replacement Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

IEBC chair Chebukati reveals the incapacity at agency following resignations

By Kamau Muthoni | Published Fri, May 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 4th 2018 at 00:08 GMT +3
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati during a meeting with the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee at Parliament on May 3, 2018. [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati has admitted that the agency is incapacitated to make any policy decision following the resignation of three commissioners last month.

Chebukati, (pictured) however, resisted calls for him to resign alongside two other commissioners.

ALSO READ: MPs move to counter resignation

He said they were instead waiting for the appointing authority to constitute a body that could start the process of replacing the commissioners that exited.

The IEBC chairman told the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee of a commission that cannot hold any plenary meeting, as they now lack the statutory quorum to convene.

“The IEBC Act places the quorum for a board meeting to make any policy decision at five commissioners, and therefore we cannot have a plenary meeting for lack of the numbers. However, all other activities at the commission are going on well,” said Chebukati.

Members of the committee queried the public confidence on the crucial commission following the squabbles that have bedeviled it since the run-up to the repeat presidential elections. Four of the commissioners have resigned since then.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Kisumu West MP Olago Aluoch wondered how the commission intended to undertake such serious duties as boundaries delimitation expected to be undertaken this year when questions have been cast about the credibility of its team.

But Chebukati said the remaining commissioners found no reason to throw in the towel.

RELATED TOPICS:
iebc chair wafula chebukati
iebc commissioners resign
iebc incapacitated

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

To end curse of IEBC, change how poll chiefs are selected

To end curse of IEBC, change how poll chiefs are selected

Forces fueling IEBC wars

Forces fueling IEBC wars

MPs move to counter IEBC resignation

MPs move to counter IEBC resignation

IEBC commissioners’ security withdrawn

IEBC commissioners’ security withdrawn

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited