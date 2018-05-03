President Uhuru pledges to forge a united nation

| Published Thu, May 3rd 2018 at 09:56, Updated May 3rd 2018 at 10:10 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s State of the Nation speech has predictably attracted a flurry of reactions from Kenyans.

The President made an impassioned call for peace, apologised to Kenyans for letting them down during the divisive political period, and all the transgressions he might have committed against them. He pledged to forge a united nation in his final term.

His Deputy William Ruto would follow suit and make a similar apology.

Kenyans have been reacting to the landmark speech:

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja: “The most humbling moment was the apology made by the President. Apologizing in humility does not reduce a leader it builds a leader.”

Kangali254: “Mr President I conquer with u(sic) for bringing peace and togetherness within the country but be careful not to be misled by the handshake and ignore your brother, also I thought u were to address about the serious rains that have destroyed our country.”

Mr Elicastro: “Well done prezo(sic), this round you have a plan to leave a good legacy to the people of Kenya that will be remembered long after you have gone. No turning back. Leave Kenya better than you found it. Remember you just outline the strategy but the achievements are waiting to be acted on.”

Njenga Mungai: “Hey your Excellency, we are eagerly waiting for it. Please touch on the strategy on how to maximize economic growth & job creation.”

Pilotjohndouglas: “Big four is the president's action to improve the livelihood of every Kenyan. As a leader, we are indebted to hold hands with him and ensure we make strides together towards achieving them. It is not just a president initiative but every Kenyan's initiative.”

Titoyian Rose: “Your personality is unique and can be copied by those who can see the positive side. Doing the unexpected for the sake of our country. And it is with this that the growth of the economy will start stabilizing.”

The Boy Child: “Thank you Hon President. You have mended the gap. We pray to God to enable you carry the spirit for long”

Bahati Mwatela: “Mr President in the spirit of bringing Kenyans together let the 2022 presidency come from the minority groups.”

Eddy Much: “The way roads are being maintained in some counties is very impressive such as Kisii , Nyamira , Kakamega and even Nyandarua using the government machines in the Mechanical department. We need to see more counties using the machine which is cheap and there is no tax.”

David Mbehi Mr. President, remember 99% of start-ups fail in the first year of business yet most of them usually have beautiful, well-written business plans. The difference is management of the implementation process to ensure success, and we trust you to do that.

Please Mr President address the issue of constant lecturers strikes once and for all. Why should you inherit a problem and hand it over to the next government unresolved.

MateMurithi We only need 3 things Mr President. Deal with corruption, deal with tribalism and nepotism, and deal with insecurity. Hizo vitu zingine wachia wakenya.

Idris Ali Please Mr President we need you to help solve the lecturers strike and for all....we have suffered much coz(sic) we have no one speaking on our behalf as students and addressing the issue, it’s high time the issue is resolved.