Bungoma school faces closure over collapsed toilets

A school in Bungoma town is facing closure after its toilets collapsed due to heavy rains.

At least 25 toilets at Bungoma DEB Primary School have caved in because of the rains, forcing the administration to look for ways of putting up new ones.

Mr. Tobias Khisa, the head teacher, said the affected block was for the boys and that they have no other alternative for students in one of the most populated schools in the country.

Khisa said students who reported for the beginning of the second term were shocked to find the toilets destroyed.

“We were arriving for our second term and pupils were streaming in as usual. However on inspection of the sanitation block we noticed that the boys’ toilets had collapsed due to the heavy rains,” he said.

Khisa said they have been forced to seek for alternatives by temporarily assigning a few girls’ toilets for the boys.

He said should the situation not be remedied they would be forced to close the school temporarily until a solution is found, saying that the young ones were relieving themselves outside, posing a health risk.

Khisa said the toilet block that had collapsed was built three years ago at a cost of Sh 800,000 and the reason of the collapse was as a result of the soil not being able to sustain the weight of the toilets and water.

Khisa called on well-wishers to help the students get a modern toilet block and estimated cost of the ablution block to be close to Sh 3 million.

“We will have no alternative but to temporarily halt learning in the school as we don't have enough toilets. We need about Sh 3 million to construct a proper toilet that can be drained when it reaches a certain level,” he said.

Khisa said there was a need to construct additional toilets for the students, saying with a population of 3,429 pupils, it was the largest in the country.

He said according to public health requirements the school needed an additional 110 toilets with the toilet ratio for boys at 30 per toilet and 25 students per toilet for the girls.