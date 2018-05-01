Surrender now, police tell goons behind attack on ex-lobby leader ‘criticising’ Sonko

| Published Tue, May 1st 2018 at 15:43, Updated May 1st 2018 at 15:53 GMT +3

Timothy Muriuki is grabbed by assailants before he could address journalists on Monday. [All pics by Willis Awandu/Standard]

Police have told a group of goons who assaulted an ex-leader of a lobby group who they mistook for criticising Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to surrender.

Nairobi police boss Joseph Ole Tito told the group that assaulted former official of the Nairobi Central Business District Association Tim Muriuki to surrender to the DCIO Central police station as soon as possible.

“A complaint has been lodged by Muriuki and the hotel over the chaos that were witnessed there. Let those who were behind it surrender for easy business with us,” he said.

Tito said they are investigating various offences that were committed during the incident. The offences include assault, damage to property and robbery.

The police boss said the surrender of those wanted would hasten the probe and make things easy for them.

“Let them surrender. They know themselves and the earlier the better.”

The incident that happened at the Hotel Boulevard has attracted criticism from various parties.

Whereas the attackers thought Muriuki was criticizing Sonko, he was actually praising him and calling for patience to allow the governor deliver his promises.

Muriuki who was flanked by two other gentlemen had called the meeting to brief members of the media on the state of affairs in Nairobi County and how they could be fixed.

No sooner had Muriuki started reading his press statement than a gang descended on him at the swimming pool area leading to chaos and confusion.

One of the goons started blaming Muriuki for allegedly criticizing Sonko and it is then the rest joined in.

“We cannot allow you to come here and start criticising Governor Sonko, we know you, you just want political mileage out of this,” said one of the goons as he teared the hard copy of the press statement and proceeded to mishandle Muriuki.

Sonko disassociated himself from the goons while demanding for action to be taken.

Although the goons claimed to do it in his name, the Nairobi boss said there is no way he could have sent thugs to accost someone who was issuing a statement to support him.

“Muriuki was going to read a statement to support me, how then could I send thugs to manhandle him? This is the work of my detractors who want to paint me as violent and I am calling for through investigations into the incident,” he said.

In a desperate attempt to save his life, Muriuki took the slightest opportunity he got and made a run for it but would soon learn that his efforts were futile.

Barely had he made it past the hotel’s exit gate than the gang caught up with him and meted blows and kicks on him.

At one point, the goons removed his coat and threw him into a pool of water outside the KBC studios.

All this while, the goons were still physically assaulting Muriuki who had to seek refuge at Norfolk apartments against the will of the security officers at the gate.

Muriuki said later said there was need to have structured dialogue.

“It’s unfortunate however that the hired goons didn’t know what I was going to talk about and that they have done such a thing,” he said.

“That will not stop me from telling cartels attacking the Governor to stop and let him do his work in reclaiming Nairobi City.”