14 advisors to lead Uhuru-Raila building bridges initiative

| Published Sun, April 29th 2018 at 18:45, Updated April 29th 2018 at 19:05 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga when they addressed the media at Harambee House, Nairobi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga have appointed a team of 14 advisors to steer national dialogue on building bridges initiative.

The 14 persons are; Dr. Adams Oloo, Agnes Kavindu, Senator Amos Wako, Ms. Florence Omose, Prof. Mwanguni, James Matundura, Major (rtd) John Seii, Bishop Lawi Imathiu, Maison Leshomo, Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji, Morompi Ole Ronkai, Bishop Peter Njenga, Makueni County Women rep Rose Moseo and Zacchaeus Okoth.

ALSO READ: Handshake tops issues Kenyans want addressed

The 14 shall work under the direction of building bridges initiative secretariat which is headed by Amb. Martin Kimani and Mr. Paul Mwangi.

This comes a few weeks after the Uhuru-Raila handshake that was received with mixed reactions, with a section of political leaders supporting it

On Saturday, ODM MPs attacked Deputy President William Ruto for criticizing the newfound unity between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga.

They accused DP Ruto of developing cold feet on the newfound unity sealed through the famous handshake on the footsteps of Harambee House on March 9 this year.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Speaking during a fundraiser in Uriri, Migori County, the MPs asked President Uhuru to “cast aside enemies of the handshake with Jubilee” for envisioned discussions to go on.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the calls by the ODM leader to have open debates on the Constitution as a way of addressing the issues plaguing the nation were genuine.

“We want Kenyans to have a chance to propose changes so that we can work on a new more inclusive Constitution and reflective our ambitions as a nation,” he said.

ALSO READ: The 'big crack' in Jubilee