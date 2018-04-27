KFCB bans ‘Rafiki’ film for depicting homosexual content

| Published Fri, April 27th 2018 at 14:30, Updated April 27th 2018 at 14:42 GMT +3

The Kenya Film Classification Board has banned a new film titled “Rafiki” due to alleged homosexual theme depicted in its content.

Speaking at a Press conference in Kisumu the Chairman Dr. Ezekiel Mutua warned that the film produced by Awali Entertainment Limited and directed by Wanuri Kahiu should not be distributed, exhibited or broadcasted in any form or platform anywhere in Kenya.

“Anyone within the republic of Kenya found in possession of the film will be in breach of the law that will attract severe penalties” warned Mutua.

He noted that “Rafiki” which was submitted to the Board for examination and classification earlier on 10th of April this year contains homosexual scenes that run counter to the law, the culture and the moral value of the Kenyan people.

“It is our considered view that the moral of the story in this film is to legitimize lesbianism in Kenya contrary to the Board’s content classification guideline and the constitution of Kenya,” noted Mutua.

Mutua said the decision to restrict the film follows extensive consultation with various stakeholders including the film producer among other agencies of the law.

He said the board held a meeting with the film director Ms Wanuri Kahiu on April 16th during which it was agreed that she be given until April 18th to edit the film and remove the offensive classifiable elements and submit it for reclassification.

“Two days ago the board received communication from the producer requesting that we go ahead and make a ruling on the regional version,” said Mutua.

He further said the producers of the film, in contravention of the law altered the film script which they submitted for licensing of the film licensing section without permission.

He reported that the board reviewed the original script that was licensed for production and noted that the romantic scenes which depicted the lead actors as lesbians in the film were absent in the script.

The review revealed that the script lead actors were portrayed as having attacked for political reasons, having formed a political party feigning unity between their parents whereas in the film they were obviously attacked for being homosexual.

“In the script, a paper jet made from their political movement campaign lands on one of the main character’s shoulder which reminds her of her relationship with her lesbian partner, but leaves the fate of their relationship to the views imagination,” said Mutua.

He said the objective of the film is to normalize homosexuality in Kenya and the message in the story is to celebrate the resilience of the youngsters involved in lesbianism.

Mutua assured that the board will pursue legal means to hold the producers accountable for making material alterations to the script and coming up with a product whose theme and intention is contrary to the information contained in the original script.

He warned foreign agencies that are involved in promotion of film in Kenya to respect Kenyan culture and desist from funding content that undermine the sensibilities of the Kenyan people.

“Homosexuality is illegal in Kenya and donors and other development partners are advised to ensure that the content they finance complies with the law,” warned Mutua.

Article 45 of the constitution of Kenya (2010) defines marriage as a union between persons of the opposite sex. Further section 162,163 and 165 of the penal code criminalizes homosexual behavior, with the state not recognizing relations between persons of the same gender.

The Kenya Film Classification Board emphasize fact that films made in Kenya for public consumption MUST reflect and respect the dominant values of the Kenyan society.

Any attempt to normalize homosexuality in Kenya flies in the face of the law and the constitution and must be resisted.

The board states that it will not allow the creation, distribution, broadcast, exhibition or possession of any film that offend the sensibilities of the Kenyan people.