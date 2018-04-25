Travellers stranded for over 20 hours

| Published Wed, April 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 24th 2018 at 23:28 GMT +3

Families move with their belonging at Suswa following heavy flooding. [George Njunge /Standard]

Travellers were stranded for more than 20 hours after sections of the Mai Mahiu-Narok road were either washed away by flood water or covered by mud.

The sections between Kigeche, Suswa and Duka Moja were blocked by sand washed away from uphill on Monday night.

Many motorists turned back to Narok as others rerouted to the longer Nakuru-Kericho road.

In a statement, the Kenya National Highways Authority said they were monitoring the situation and would advice motorists accordingly.

Heavy rains pounding the area made it impossible for relevant Government agencies to conduct emergency repairs and police had a difficult time controlling traffic.

Naivasha police boss Samuel Waweru urged motorists to use alternative routes since critical sections of the Mai Mahiu-Narok road had been destroyed. “The highway is no longer safe for motorists,” he said.

In Nairobi, a heavy downpour yesterday caused flooding on city roads and estates. Eastlands was the most affected.

Buru Buru, South C, Kangundo Road bypass intersection, Juja Road, Eastleigh, Mlango Kubwa, Kenyatta Road, Lungalunga Road and Huruma estate were all affected. Traffic snarl-ups were also experienced on all major roads leading to the central business district.

Edwin Gitonga, a resident of Acacia court in Buru Buru phase five, had to carry his clothes in a paper bag and wear shorts just to wade through the waters. He later changed clothes in the car.

“It’s been flooding since the rains started and we’ve been told that it was caused by the newly constructed outer-ring road, which affected the drainage,” stated Gitonga.

In Nakuru, a Sh50 million market slated for commissioning in June by the Nakuru County Government collapsed yesterday after strong winds and heavy rains pounded Kiratina Estate in Nakuru.

Ann Wanjiru, a resident, said the collapse of the market had shattered the hopes of many traders who had been operating in the congested Wakulima Market within Nakuru town.

“We hoped that the Kiratina market would come to our rescue, but we are shocked that it has collapsed even before its commissioning. The supporting pillars were poorly done. The contractor should be made to take responsibility,” said Wanjiru.

At Suswa, Peter ole Marinkat, a local leader, said the continued sand harvesting had worsened the situation.