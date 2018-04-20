Raila holds talks with former President Mwai Kibaki after Moi

| Published Fri, April 20th 2018 at 12:42, Updated April 20th 2018 at 13:57 GMT +3

Raila Odinga and former President Mwai Kibaki who met at Kibaki's Muthaiga home on Friday. [File, Standard]

A month after Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake at Harambee House in Nairobi where the duo announced a national reconciliation on March 9, the de facto opposition leader is on a roll.

On Friday, Raila accompanied by lawyer Paul Mwangi, held talks with retired president and former coalition partner Mwai Kibaki in Muthaiga, Nairobi.

Earlier, Raila had met Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at Capitol Hill offices. Sonko has since congratulated Raila's rapprochement with President Uhuru.

The agenda of the surprise meeting, which comes weeks after Raila met former President Daniel arap Moi at his Kabarak home, was not made public by the time this story was posted.

Despite political pundits writing him off as a political loser earlier this year after spending his ‘last bullet’ and seemingly dimming his chances in national politics, his latest gambits have made Raila the talk of town.

The ODM leader is currently riding high and has left supporters wondering if he still has another ‘bullet’ for 2022.

The April 12 two-hour meeting with former president Moi at his Kabarak home and a flurry of delegations to his office has left tongues wagging.

The closed-door meeting featured the former President and his son Senator Gideon Moi and Raila. They discussed issues touching on the state of the nation key among them unity.

While many believed Raila was “swallowed” after the March 9 handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta, the opposition leader’s political bag of tricks remains full.

Over the past two weeks, Raila has been meeting politicians from the Mt Kenya region in what his supporters and observers say could be over President Uhuru’s succession plans.

