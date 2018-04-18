Female election observer assaulted after making voter bribery claim

| Published Wed, April 18th 2018 at 19:08, Updated April 18th 2018 at 20:16 GMT +3

An election observer has been assaulted at a police station in Nyeri County where she had gone to report alleged malpractices at a polling station during the Ruguru Ward by-election.

Martha Miano, an observer for Political Parties Liaison Committee was assaulted at Kiamariga Police Station by a member of Mathira Constituency Rigathi Gachagua’s entourage who accused her of insulting the legislator.

The Mathira MP was at the police station, upset over the alleged involvement of Mandeleo Chap Chap candidate James Ndegwa campaigners in the polling process.

The race is between Ndegwa and Jubilee candidate Erastus Karanja.

“How are you getting campaigners and giving them badges to work under IEBC? They are posting things (on social media) from within the polling station,” the Mp told the Returning Officer John Kahura, before going further to say that he will have ‘people remove them physically.’

Things took an ugly turn when one of the men accompanying the Mp to the police station slapped Ms Wanjiru, apparently over a snide remark she made regarding the lawmaker.

She later recorded a statement with the police accusing the Mp of referring to her using an expletive and singling her out as one of those who campaigning at the polling station.

“The Mp assaulted me verbally first before his men attacked me. They assaulted me infront of the police officers and my attackers walked free,” she said.

But the MP refuted claims that he was involved in the assault.

Gachagua said he was only raising concerns that campaigners had been listed as election observers.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of the the MCA Peter Kinyua Weru who collapsed while addressing a gathering during Jamhuri day celebrations last year.

Mathira West police boss Birgen Kiptoo said the parties came to the station with an issue and he instructed them to talk and reach an agreement.

"All of a sudden it became a fight but we have advised the lady to report and get a P3 form," he said.

This is not the first time that Ms Miano has faced off with Gachagua.

In 2015, she was arrested for posting defamatory comments about the MP on Facebook.