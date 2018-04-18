DP Ruto and Raila in rare meet Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

MPs in rush to set up IEBC recruitment panel

By Moses Nyamori | Published Wed, April 18th 2018 at 08:08, Updated April 18th 2018 at 08:11 GMT +3
Members of Parliament at a past session

Parliament has revived the process of setting up a recruitment panel for commissioners at the electoral agency.

This comes against the backdrop of the recent resignations at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

ALSO READ: Pay Sh1.5 billion awarded to Matiba, MPs tell government

The National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, chaired by William Cheptumo (Baringo North), has announced that it is developing a legal framework to establish a permanent selection panel.

Mr Cheptumo said there was a gap in the IEBC Act that must be fixed to prevent a crisis at the commission.

"As things stand no commissioner can be recruited because there is no selection panel,” said Cheptumo.

On Monday, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati blamed Parliament for not putting in place laws to facilitate the replacement of a commissioner in the event of a resignation.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Kiambu MP Jude Njomo has published a Bill proposing that the President, with the approval of the National Assembly, appoint a selection panel consisting of 11 individuals.

RELATED TOPICS:
iebc
iebc commissioners resign
mps
wafula chebukati
ezra chiloba

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Forces fueling IEBC wars

Forces fueling IEBC wars

MPs move to counter IEBC resignation

MPs move to counter IEBC resignation

IEBC commissioners’ security withdrawn

IEBC commissioners’ security withdrawn

NASA rekindles push for IEBC reforms

NASA rekindles push for IEBC reforms

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited