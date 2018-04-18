MPs in rush to set up IEBC recruitment panel

| Published Wed, April 18th 2018 at 08:08, Updated April 18th 2018 at 08:11 GMT +3

Parliament has revived the process of setting up a recruitment panel for commissioners at the electoral agency.

This comes against the backdrop of the recent resignations at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, chaired by William Cheptumo (Baringo North), has announced that it is developing a legal framework to establish a permanent selection panel.

Mr Cheptumo said there was a gap in the IEBC Act that must be fixed to prevent a crisis at the commission.

"As things stand no commissioner can be recruited because there is no selection panel,” said Cheptumo.

On Monday, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati blamed Parliament for not putting in place laws to facilitate the replacement of a commissioner in the event of a resignation.

Kiambu MP Jude Njomo has published a Bill proposing that the President, with the approval of the National Assembly, appoint a selection panel consisting of 11 individuals.