Lecturers reject State's offer to Uasu officials

| Published Tue, April 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 16th 2018 at 20:47 GMT +3

Constantine Wasonga, the University Academic Staff Union (UASU) secretary general.

Lecturers have rejected the offer by university managers that only targeted workers' leave and retirement age.

The University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) said the counter-offer by the Inter-Public University Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) failed to address the money dispute and was therefore not acceptable to them.

Uasu Secretary General Constantine Wasonga (pictured) said IPUCCF's offer to only negotiate non-monetary issues such as a five-year leave for lecturers and to cap the retirement age of lecturers at 72 was of no use.

“The IPUCCF said it wanted to negotiate only two incidental items, which have no relationship whatsoever to the current plight of university workers or students,” he said yesterday.

The dons have said they will further institute both civil and criminal proceedings in accordance with the law against all vice chancellors whose universities have withheld pension contributions and other statutory and third party deductions.

Wasonga said the strike, now on day 47, would not end before agreements were signed.

“The strike is on until the 2017-2021 CBA is implemented, money is banked and a return-to-work formula is signed,” he said.