| Published Sun, April 15th 2018 at 20:03, Updated April 15th 2018 at 20:15 GMT +3

Kenneth Matiba

Veteran Kenyan politician Kenneth Matiba died Sunday evening at the age of 85 years, members of his family have confirmed.

Matiba died while undergoing treatment at the Karen Hospital ICU in Nairobi after suffering from cardiac arrest. He was hospitalized for 55 days and on a ventilator for the past two weeks.

His internal organs started failing on Friday and his blood pressure was too low for a dialysis.

He will be remembered for his role in the struggle for multi-party democracy in Kenya.