A taste of Korea in Nairobi as K-Lifestyle Showcase courts Kenyan consumers

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Korean Ambassador to Kenya Hyung-sik Kang, KFC CEO Timothy Owase, Kingsway Chairman Manish Shah, and Jane Makori, Deputy General Director for Asian and Pacific Affairs during the 2026 K-Lifestyle in Kenya Showcase at Village Market, Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Korean food, beauty, technology and popular culture took centre stage in Nairobi on Saturday, with participants and dignitaries gathering around one of Korea’s best-known dishes – bibimbap.

Behind the tastings and performances was also a commercial proposition. The 2026 K-Lifestyle in Kenya Showcase, organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of Kenya KOTRA Nairobi, brought together more than 30 Korean companies and brands, giving them direct exposure to Kenyan consumers while creating opportunities to meet potential importers, distributors, retailers and other business partners.

Over 10 participating companies including Samsung and LG already have a presence in Kenya through local branches, distribution partnerships or existing business relationships.

The showcase brought together government, business and diplomatic representatives alongside Korean brands and Kenyan consumers, creating a platform where cultural exchange met commercial opportunity. The engagement reflected the growing breadth of Korea-Kenya relations, with connections increasingly extending across trade, technology, business partnerships and people-to-people exchange.

“Kenya is an important partner for Korea, and our relationship is increasingly being shaped not only by government cooperation, but by businesses and people discovering what we can offer each other. K-Lifestyle brings that relationship to life,” said Hyung-shik Kang, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kenya.

That people-to-people relationship sits alongside a growing commercial exchange.

South Korea-reported UN Comtrade data puts bilateral merchandise trade at approximately $225.96 million (Sh30 billion) in 2025, about 6 per cent above 2024 on the same reporting basis.

At Village Market, that relationship was much more tangible.

Visitors encountered Korean cuisine through food preparation and tasting experiences, while skincare, cosmetics and beauty demonstrations provided another entry point into contemporary Korean consumer culture. Electronics completed the picture, connecting newer areas of Kenyan interest in Korean lifestyle products with a category in which Korean brands already have established consumer recognition.

K-Pop performances added the cultural backdrop to the day.

The broader format marks an evolution from 2023 K-Food Day, which attracted more than 700 visitors. What began as a predominantly food-focused showcase has expanded into K-Lifestyle, incorporating K-Food, K-Beauty and K-Electronics, while placing greater emphasis on connecting participating companies with Kenyan importers, distributors, retailers and other potential partners.

Technology also provides a bridge into the wider economic relationship between the two countries, with cooperation extending into areas including ICT, science and technology, infrastructure and manufacturing.

“Kenya’s relationship with Korea gives us an opportunity to learn from a country that has built significant capabilities in technology and industrial innovation. For us, the conversation is about how that experience can translate into investment, skills, technology partnerships and practical opportunities for Kenyan and Korean businesses to work together,” said ICT Principal Secretary John Tanui.

For the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of Kenya and KOTRA Nairobi, the work extends beyond introducing products to consumers. As the commercial section of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, it supports Korean companies seeking to enter or expand in Kenya through market research, business matching, buyer and supplier verification, B2B meetings, trade delegations and market-entry support. It also connects Kenyan businesses with Korean companies, products and technologies.

That makes the conversations taking place around the showcase as important as the products on display. For companies unfamiliar with Kenya, direct interaction provides an opportunity to understand consumer preferences, pricing, distribution and potential local partnerships - issues KOTRA identifies among the practical considerations businesses face when entering the market.

More than 3,000 people attended K-Lifestyle 2026, while over 200 B2B and distributor engagements and hundreds of business enquiries demonstrated commercial interest beyond the consumer experience. The consumer turnout and business activity strengthened K-Lifestyle’s role as a platform connecting Korean brands with Kenyan consumers, distributors, retailers and potential business partners.

K-Lifestyle 2026 demonstrated how culture and commerce can meet in practical ways, bringing Korean brands into direct contact with Kenyan consumers and businesses while creating new connections across food, beauty and technology.

Beyond the showcase, these interactions provide a foundation for deeper market engagement, stronger business relationships and continued commercial exchange between Korea and Kenya.