Amending the Constitution is unstoppable, MPs tell DP Ruto

By Protus Onyango and Rawlings Otieno | Published Sun, April 15th 2018 at 18:41, Updated April 15th 2018 at 18:46 GMT +3
Busia Women Rep Florence Mutua (centre) listen to ODM Secretary Edwin Sifuna (left) at Mariakani Christian Centre Church of God in south B, Nairobi on April 15, 2018 during a church service and fund raising for the purchase of church’s public address system. Looking on is Makadara MP George Aladwa. Six ODM MPs attended the function. (Photo/Jenipher Wachie,Standard)

Leaders allied to the Orange party have told Deputy President William Ruto that amending the Constitution was inevitable.

Legislators Samuel Atandi (Alego), Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Caleb Amisi (Saboti), Florence Mutua (Busia Woman Rep), Godfrey Osotsi (Nominated), and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna claimed that the Constitution has 20 per cent errors and needed to be amended.

“We all agree that there is need for constitutional change to fix the 20 per cent that is defective in the 2010 Constitution. We want to tell the DP that this will happen whether he likes it or not,” said Mr Sifuna.

The MPs were speaking on Sunday at the Mariakani Christian Centre South B, where they attended a service and a fundraiser.

They were reacting to reports of Mr Ruto’s rejection of calls to amend the Constitution to expand the country’s governance system and create positions for a prime minister and a deputy prime minister.

Ruto, who spoke last week at Kakamega Township Primary School during the homecoming ceremony of Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, called on leaders to focus on development issues to benefit Kenyans instead of concentrating on personal interests.

