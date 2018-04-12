Wanted female suspect and three others deny burglary charges, freed on bond

| Published Thu, April 12th 2018 at 07:55, Updated April 12th 2018 at 08:00 GMT +3

Lavender Akinyi Ogilo in the dock at a Milimani court, where she was charged with burglary yesterday. [George Njunge, Standard]

A woman described by police as 'dangerous' was yesterday charged with several counts of burglary.

Lavender Akinyi Ogilo was charged together with Tanzanians Shimton Ambasa Khan, Teresa Richard, and Rose Richard.

They denied the charges before Magistrate Francis Andayi. The Tanzanians were also charged with being in Kenya illegally.

The prosecution said there were more than 12 other case files in various police stations in Nairobi that would be presented before the court in due course.

The four were linked to a spate of robberies in Dagoretti in Nairobi.

One was committee on March 23, 2018 at Cullinun Apartments along Nyangumi Road.

The four were said to have broken into the house of Wan Baihui and stolen one laptop, Sh30,000, $100, 600 Chinese yen, and jewellery, among other valuables.

Ms Ogilo was released on Sh1.2 million bond with an alternative bond of Sh2.1 million to cover the counts she faced in five files.

Khan was directed to deposit a cash bail of Sh500,000 with an alternative bond of Sh1 million while the Richards were ordered to pay a cash bail of Sh100,000 with an alternative bond of Sh200,000.

Scenes of crime

In an affidavit filed by James Wanjohi, who is attached to DCI Dagoretti, the suspects were captured on CCTV at different scenes of crime. He said the four had been on the police radar for more than three years.

It was alleged that at the time the accused were arrested, many items believed to have been stolen were recovered from them. The case will be mentioned on April 23, 2018.

Ogilo had been in custody for 24 hours, waiting for the ruling of the court after the prosecution applied to have the four detained for 30 days to allow completion of investigations.