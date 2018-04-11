Seven Myanmar soldiers sentenced to 10 years for Rohingya massacre Next Story
Many feared dead after military plane crash in Algeria

By BBC | Published Wed, April 11th 2018 at 11:56, Updated April 11th 2018 at 12:38 GMT +3

Many people are feared to have died as a military plane crashed in Algeria, local media report.

At least 100 people have reportedly died, and local sources have been quoted as saying the death toll could exceed 200.

TV news reports said 14 ambulances were at the scene and injured people were being transferred to hospital.

It happened on Wednesday morning at Boufarik military airport, an air force base near the capital, Algiers.

Footage from the scene showed smoke coming off wreckage in a field.

The head of the army has ordered an investigation into the crash and will visit the scene, according to a statement from the defence ministry.

Four years ago a plane carrying military personnel and family members crashed in Algeria, killing 77 people.

