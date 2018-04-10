Bus plunges into River Siyiapei, kills 17

| Published Tue, April 10th 2018 at 18:08, Updated April 10th 2018 at 18:29 GMT +3

Rescue teams on ground salvaging the damages from an accident where a bus plunged into River Siyiapei. [Photo: Courtesy]

Over 20 people are feared dead after a bus plunged into a river along the Narok-Mai Mahiu road Tuesday afternoon.

The bus registered under Daima Connection Sacco, fell into River Siyiapei in Narok County. The scene of the accident where a Daima Sacco bus plunged into a river long the Narok Mai-Mahiu road on Tuesday afternoon. [Photo: Courtesy]

Confirming the incident, County Commissioner George Natembeya said that more than 40 people suffered injuries and were rushed to hospital for further treatment.

Mr. Natembeya has attributed the cause of the accident to over speeding.

The bus was travelling to Nairobi from Oyugis in Kisii. Rescue teams on ground salvaging the damages from an accident where a bus plunged into River Siyiapei. [Photo: Courtesy]

Reports reaching the Standard Digital desk say that rescue teams including the Kenya Red Cross are on ground to rescue stuck passengers.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

More to follow.