Is Raila looking for a job at the United Nations?

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna (centre), Executive Director Oduor Ogwen (left) and Strategist Koitamet Olekina during a press conference at Orange House in Nairobi on March 29th, 2018. (Jenipher Wachie, Standard)

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has dismissed claims that party leader Raila Odinga is looking for a job as a special envoy at the United Nations.

Sifuna said Kenya is facing a crisis which needed the opposition leader's attention and that he had no time to attend to matters facing other countries.

Sifuna’s remarks came as a response to media reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta was lobbying for Raila to get a position as a special envoy at the UN following the recent reconciliatory handshake.

Sifuna who was speaking in Kisumu over the weekend, said Raila was focused on reforms in the country and will not be distracted by such allegations.

“Raila Odinga is not interested in any office. We have a lot to do in our country and we cannot engage in problems facing others,” said Sifuna.

Sifuna, who was in a reconciliatory meeting for Members of Kisumu County Assembly, assured of the party’s commitment to justice and willingness to correct ills committed by government.

He accused Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’i of disrespecting the constitution, over his recent interactions with judiciary and said his actions showed impunity which one day may return to haunt him.

He cited the case facing former South Africa President Jacob Zuma who has been fighting corruption allegations in court after he stepped down.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o told residents to be patient with the Raila-Uhuru handshake and use the opportunity to deliver services.

“That agreement must hold and we want to see it succeed,” said Nyong’o.

He called on area leadership to join hands and work together. “When you see me in the company of the party Secretary General, know that all is well and we want to give development a priority,” said Nyong’o.