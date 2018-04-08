Stakes high as race to succeed five governors takes shape

| Published Sun, April 8th 2018 at 00:02, Updated April 8th 2018 at 00:07 GMT +3

Homabay County Women Representative Gladys Wanga

Epic political battles are taking shape in Nyanza as politicians position themselves to succeed the five governors whose terms come to an end in 2022.

With four years to the next general election, succession wars for the lucrative governor’s seats in Nyanza are almost reaching fever pitch, with prospective candidates involved in early political activities to market themselves.

Turf wars have emerged, with prospective candidates attending funerals and other social gatherings to gauge the feelings of the voters.

With the planed exit of governors Cornel Rasanga (Siaya), John Nyagarama (Nyamira), James Ongwae (Kisii), Okoth Obado (Migori) and Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), the stage is already set for epic duels.

Pact with Nyong’o

Even Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o who has just started his first term is already glancing over his shoulder after some politicians sent signals they could attempt to oust him in the next election.

Contestants in last year’s elections – Dr Hezron MacObewa and Peter Omolo – are already mark-timing for the 2022 political contest.

Senator Fred Outa almost let the cat out of the bag recently when he said he had a pact with Prof Nyong’o that he will be his preferred successor.

Although the campaigns remain discreet in some counties, it is more prominent in others where accusations and counter-accusations are quickly becoming the order of the day. In Kisii, the battle to succeed Governor Ongwae is already full throttle, with some of the prospective candidates coming out to declare their interest.

They are using funerals and any other function they come across to introduce themselves to voters.

But it is the political forays of abrasive Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati that have set tongues wagging.

Mr Arati, a close ally of NASA leader Raila Odinga, has openly declared his interest in the top seat.

He has in the past weeks been holding functions in the county after he was crowned as an Abagusii elder in an exercise criticised by other Kisii politicians.

Besides Arati, Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka and former South Mugirango MP Manson Nyamweya are also campaigning to succeed Ongwae.

Maangi says his position as Ongwae’s deputy for the last five years puts him at a strategic position to take over as the next governor.

“I would like to tell my brothers who are interested in the seat to prepare for a tough challenge since I understand the Kisii people more than they do, having served as their deputy governor for five years,” say Maangi, who chairs the Deputy Governors Forum.

Onyonka says after being an MP for three terms, he is now ready to serve Kisii County as a governor.

The Kitutu Chache South legislator downplayed the fact that coming from the same clan as Governor Ongwae may work against him, saying the people are interested in a good leader.

Recent forays by Arati following his endorsement as a Gusii elder during a homecoming ceremony at his Motonto home has jolted the other aspirants to prepare for the race.

“I have been approached by elders and youths who feel there is a leadership vacuum since the community has not had a spokesman for long,” says Arati.

He says he will however put the interests of the community first and “if they tell me to run or jump, I will gladly do so”.

Nyamweya says he is planning to front his Kenya National Congress (KNC) as the party of choice for the Gusii community.

More experienced

The former South Mugirango MP welcomed Maangi, Onyonka and Arati to the race, saying he is much more experienced having contested for the seat in the August 2017 General Election where he emerged third.

Nyamweya says Arati is new to Kisii politics and it will take him sometime to learn how things are done in the county.

In Homa Bay, former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga is gunning to cut short Awiti’s second term, having successfully petitioned the governor’s election at the High Court.

However, Awiti has appealed the ruling nullifying his election. But there are those looking beyond the by-election. Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, ODM Chairman John Mbadi and Homa Bay Town MP Opondo Kaluma are all eyeing Awiti’s seat.

The recent infighting at the Hom Bay County Assembly are said to be linked to Awiti’s succession wars.

Also strategising to succeed Mr Awiti is his deputy, former banker Hamilton Orata and businessmen Sammy Wakiaga and Enos Bolo, who unsuccessfully vied for it last year.

In Nyamira, the battle to succeed Governor Nyagarama has started, with prospective candidates making inroads throughout the county.

Borabu MP Ben Momanyi has substantively shown interest in the seat, if his recent manouvres are anything to go by.

The vocal MP has been seen more than once traversing the county, making popular his political mantra of better things coming.

One such incident was when he visited the family of the man who was shot dead by police at the controversial Bonyunyu Dam early this year.

Mr Momanyi who was in the company of Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose and his North Mugirango counterpart Joash Nyamoko said he had a bigger interest for the people of Nyamira and that at an opportune moment, he would come out to ask for their support for the top seat. Others who are angling for the 2022 duel include Dr Erneo Nyakiba who lost to Mr Nyagarama in last year’s polls as well as Walter Nyambati who vied for the seat and is currently in the Court of Appeal, seeking to annul Nyagarama’s win.

“I am very optimistic of returning once more in the field to ask for support from the people because I feel they should get the best leadership they deserve,” says Nyakiba.

Nomination fiasco

Former Senator Okong’o Mong’are is also positioning himself for the seat, which he says has not been well represented.

In Migori, Governor Okoth Obado’s exit will usher in another round of political battle between former minister Ochillo Ayacko and businesswoman Ann Anyanga, wife of outspoken former Nyatike MP Omondi Anyanga.

Mrs Anyanga took a stab at the seat in 2013 but was prevailed upon by ODM to step down for Prof Akong’o Oyugi who was floored by Obado on a PDP ticket. She also contested last year but failed to secure the ODM ticket in what she says was as a result of interference from within the party.

“The nominations were a fiasco. The playing field was not level. Some party mandarins were out to frustrate my bid. Granted, I was the right candidate for the seat,” Mrs Anyanga tells the Sunday Standard.

“In 2022, I will be the most ideal candidate. My detractors should watch this space. In any case, ODM knows I enjoy huge following in Migori. They should hand me the ticket to fight it out.”

There have also been reports that Suna East MP Junet Mohamed could also throw his hat in the ring in 2022 for the governor’s seat.

Former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo has not declared whether he will take another stab at the Siaya governor’s seat after losing to Governor Rasanga in last year’s polls.

Rasanga got the ODM ticket on a silver platter in 2013, following a stand-off between then Bondo MP Oburu Oginga and William Oduol after bungled nominations.

Oduol then vied on National Agenda Party of Kenya (NAP-K) ticket, but narrowly lost to Rasanga.

In 2017 elections, he moved back to ODM but lost the ticket at the nominations.

Now the businessman says it is too early to discuss 2022.

“ODM politics is very tricky and dynamic, and many factors will determine whether I will vie again or not. I will make that decision probably two years from now,” he says.

There are also talks that Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi is eyeing the seat.

“It is too early to talk about 2022. My focus now is to assist my party leader in implementing the national agenda and serve the great people of Ugunja,” said Wandayi.

[Additional reporting by Olivia Odhiambo]