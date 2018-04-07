Six people die in road accident along Mombasa- Nairobi Highway

| Published Sat, April 7th 2018 at 14:11, Updated April 7th 2018 at 14:16 GMT +3

Six people perished in a road accident along the busy Mombasa- Nairobi Highway near Mariakani trading centre Saturday morning.

Confirming the accident, Kaloleni OCPD, Kennedy Onsando said that the accident which occurred at around 6.00 am involved a Nissan matatu which was travelling to Wundanyi from Mombasa and a drilling truck belonging to Deep Water Drilling Company Limited.

Among those who were killed, were two children aged between two and four years.

Police have launched a manhunt for the truck driver who escaped from the scene.

''There was a clear case of miscalculation by the truck driver who was driving to Mombasa as he entered on the opposite lane crashing the oncoming Matatu,'' Onsando said.

He said that four people who included a female adult and three children died on the spot while another female adult and a child died while undergoing treatment at the Mariakani Sub county hospital.

Bodies of the deceased were taken to the Coast Provincial General Hospital (CPGH) mortuary while two passengers, one in critical condition are still admitted at the same hospital.

''Those who suffered minor injuries were treated both at the Mariakani Sub County Hospital and CPGH and later discharged,'' Onsando said.

Romald Lagho, driver of the matatu said he had left Mombasa at 5.00 am and was headed for Wundanyi when the accident occurred.

''The truck appeared to have entered into our lane and hit hard against the Matatu. This truck is a heavy vehicle and its impact nearly made us fall over,'' he said.

In the meantime, the police boss said that the Highway Patrol unit will intensify its patrols along the key highway on a 24 hour basis with a view to try and contain traffic accidents.

''We are intensifying our patrols on this key highway which serves as a lifeline for all imports and exports through the Port of Mombasa. There is always heavy vehicular presence hence there is need for a more coordinated traffic police patrol here,'' Onsando said.