Rugby players questioned over rape claims, granted Sh50, 000 cash bail pending probe

Two rugby players accused of rape yesterday denied the claim, saying they had consensual sex with their accuser.

The duo were questioned by detectives at the Kilimani Directorate of Criminal Investigations and were accompanied by their lawyers.

In their statement, the players said they knew their accuser and that they were together on the day she claimed she was raped.

“They say they had sex and it was all consensual. We will send the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions for action,” said a detective.

The Standard has learnt that one of the players went to the police on Tuesday and the other yesterday. They were released on a Sh50, 000 police cash bail each and ordered to surrender their passports.

According to the police, the players said the woman started sending them text messages demanding money when she realised she was pregnant.

“We have told the woman if she gave false information she will also face the consequences,” another officer told The Standard.

The woman recorded a statement at the Kilimani DCI office on the matter.

She claimed that one of the players was a friend and she had agreed to go to his house after her birthday.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said it was treating the allegations ‘very seriously’, adding that it had spoken with the complainant.

The woman claimed she was pregnant and wanted the players charged.

The incident came out in public after the woman claimed on social media that a rugby player drugged her and then raped her with his friend, whom she did not know.

She said the rape took place on February 10.

“I was slipping in and out of consciousness maybe due to shock but I was helpless. I couldn’t fight two men who play rugby professionally, obviously they were stronger hence I let them do whatever they wanted to do the whole night,” she claimed

“I could’ve reported the case to police but I was in denial, shock, pain and exhausted! I didn’t want to report also because of the profile of one of these rugby players,” she added.

The Kenya Rugby Union said it would handle the matter according to its policies, adding that it did not condone sexual harassment.

