Kericho police nabs drug dealer with Sh1.5m bhang in dramatic chase

| Published Wed, April 4th 2018 at 20:10, Updated April 4th 2018 at 20:27 GMT +3

The haul nabbed was destined for Nairobi. [Nikko Tanui, Standard]

Police in Kericho have arrested a suspected drug trafficker and intercepted bhang with a street value of Sh1.5million.

The cannabis brooms (which means the weed of bhang before being crushed) were stacked in 10 bags which weighed 500kg.

ALSO READ: Kenyan woman arrested with Sh1 million narcotics

The narcotic drug was being transported in Toyota Voxy vehicle which had dark tinted windows.

The bhang was destined for Nairobi from Busia.

Kericho Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) Justus Kitetu said they managed to arrest the suspect and net the consignment after a dramatic police chase.

Security agencies had received a tip-off of and trailed the vehicle carrying the bhang all the way from Busia County.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“When the driver reached Kipsitet area in Kericho side he diverted the vehicle toward the Muhuroni – Fortternan-Londiani road but along the way it made a U-turn to Kericho-Nakuru highway. We laid a road block and ambushed the driver at Chagaik area,” said Kitetu.

The Kericho OCPD said the suspected male drug trafficker will be arraigned in court once they complete their investigation.

Kitetu, warned narcotic cartels that security agencies in the county were on high alert.

“Thought there are many routes to Nairobi through Kericho. We are going to use the intelligence we have gathered in the current case to crack down on the narcotic cartels by going to the source of the narcotics in Homa Bay and Busia as well as the dealers in Nairobi,” he said.

ALSO READ: Professionals plant over 2,000 trees in Kericho

The Kericho OCPD commended the police officers who were involved in the sting operation.