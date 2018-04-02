First Lady visits Maputo Heart Institute, roots for increased access to healthcare

| Published Mon, April 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 1st 2018 at 19:09 GMT +3

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta receives a gift at Maputo City Hall, Mozambique where President Uhuru Kenyatta received the key to Maputo City.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has rooted for the establishment of non-profit medical facilities to boost access to specialised treatment for Kenyans suffering from heart diseases, especially those from poor and disadvantaged families.

Speaking after visiting the Maputo Heart Institute, a non-profit facility where 90 per cent of the operations are free for poor and disadvantage communities, the First Lady expressed the need for similar institutions in Kenya to complement the services offered by public and private hospitals.

ALSO READ: Doctors abandon hospitals in search of more degrees

The Maputo Heart Institute, established in 2001 with support from four European non-governmental organisations, trains Mozambicans locally to reduce dependence on foreign doctors.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and the First Lady are in Mozambique on a state visit that started on Thursday.