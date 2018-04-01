What next for NRM leader Miguna as he recovers in Dubai?

| Published Sun, April 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 31st 2018 at 21:44 GMT +3

As troubled lawyer Dr Miguna Miguna recuperates at his temporary Dubai base, it is becoming clearer that the man is in a tight corner.

The questions that linger are whether he will be allowed into the country, when it will happen and his route back home.

Sunday Standard spoke to experts on possibilities he may explore to untangle himself from the immigration mess he finds himself in.

Advocate Kethi Kilonzo says Miguna’s lawyers can seek redress in East African Court of Justice.

Suspicious of Dubai Police

“Kenya has signed a treaty to respect the rights of every human, and Miguna can approach them to hear his case,” she says.

Additionally, Miguna can use his lawyers to process his documents so that by the time he is coming back, his documentation is ready, as directed by the court. “He does not have to be physically present in Kenya for his documents to be processed,” Ms Kilonzo says.

Kenya National Commission on Human Rights chair Kagwiria Mbogori says the solution is simple — re-issue of Miguna’s passport by the Director of Immigration.

This is the direction the State human rights agency will be pursuing in court in a case where it is enjoined.

“Whether we like him or not, no matter how annoying he seems to be to and regardless of whatever other passports he may hold, this man is a Kenyan and on that, we will not relent...,” Mbogori said.

Other options explored yesterday included Miguna flying to Kenya through one of the neighbouring countries and walking through the border armed with his ID card which is still in his possession.

The other option is staying in Dubai until diplomacy saves him with either deportation to Canada or repatriation to Kenya. But still, his options are tight. He believes Dubai police want to harm him like their Kenyan counterparts.

“The UAE Police were trying to break into my room from an adjacent room earlier in the day. They have refused to allow all incoming and outgoing calls to my room. I’m in grave danger. They wanted me to speak to the press and say how good they are but I declined,” Miguna wrote.

Meanwhile, the option of either flying to Canada seems most viable at the moment from his recent post: “I am scheduled to fly out tomorrow but now it seems like the Kenyan authorities have conspired to keep me here as a prisoner. I would like the world to know my situation.”