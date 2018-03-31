New app helps women escape abusive relationships Previous Story
Facilitate smooth entry of Miguna into Kenya - Church leaders

By Mark Oloo | Published Sat, March 31st 2018 at 20:09, Updated March 31st 2018 at 20:16 GMT +3
Lawyer Miguna Miguna is seen in a hospital bed in these pictures he shared with the media ,receiving medical attention in Dubai on 29th March, 2018. . [Photo: Courtesy]

Clerics have appealed to the government to facilitate smooth entry of lawyer Miguna Miguna into Kenya in the spirit of reconciliation.

The church leaders drawn from Western Kenya said after the recent handshake between Opposition chief Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta, the government’s mistreatment of Miguna was uncalled for.

ALSO READ: Miguna blames Raila for dining with ‘despots’

“We are smarting from a disputed election. The nation is divided and we yearn for true healing,” the Reverend Samuel Mark of Maranatha Faith Assemblies told journalists in Nairobi.

He said if Miguna is indeed not a Kenyan, why did the IEBC clear him to contest the Nairobi governor's seat? “It is the height of insincerity on the part of the government,” Rev Mark said.

