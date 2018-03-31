Archbishop Sapit urges Kenyans to obey court orders to enhance rule of law

| Published Sat, March 31st 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 30th 2018 at 18:53 GMT +3

Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Reverend Jackson ole Sapit

The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Reverend Jackson ole Sapit has urged Kenyans to obey court orders to enhance the rule of law.

Addressing the press after the Good Friday service at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, Sapit said it was regrettable that senior Government officials were disobeying judicial orders with impunity. He said their actions could encourage other Kenyans to ignore court orders, a move that could fuel lawlessness.

ALSO READ: Obedience to the rule of law mandatory, it's not optional

“The blatant disregard to the judicial orders by security forces is regrettable. We urge the Executive to obey court orders. How can they demand the citizenry to obey court orders when they do not?” Sapit posed.

On Thursday, a court found three senior Government officials in contempt of court. The Inspector General Joseph Boinnet, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Immigration PS Gordon Kihalangwa disobeyed curt orders following the Miguna Miguna deportation saga. He said for society to thrive, the three arms of Government must function independently to check on each other for law and order to be maintained.

“We cannot have State officials continuously disobeying orders given by one arm of the Government. This is pure breach of rule of law,” he added.

The Archbishop also condemned the attack on journalists covering Miguna's deportation saga by security officers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“We condemn in the strongest terms possible the recent attack of journalists by security officers as they were discharging their duties. This is unacceptable,” he said.

ALSO READ: ACK Kitale diocese now splits over leadership wrangles