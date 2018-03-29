Farmers to be paid 40pc of coffee proceeds upfront Previous Story
After foiled attempt, State finally deports Miguna

By Betty Njeru | Published Thu, March 29th 2018 at 00:22, Updated March 29th 2018 at 00:39 GMT +3
Lawyer Miguna Miguna during a standoff at JKIA over an attempt to deport him to Dubai. [Photo: Courtesy]

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has been deported for a second time.

The government successfully deported the self-proclaimed NRM General after holding him at the airport facility for three days. He is aboard an Emirates Flight EK 722 headed to Dubai.

His lawyer Otiende Amollo confirmed the deportation via his twitter account.

A few hours before the unexpected event, his lawyers among them James Orengo, Nelson Havi, Julie Soweto and Cliff Ombeta were roughed up and ejected from JKIA when they tried to serve immigration officials with court orders.

Yesterday, Justice George Odunga, convicted Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, and former Director of Immigration (now Interior PS) Gordon Kihalangwa for defying consecutive court summons.

The judge said that the war was no longer between the parties but had reached a level where judicial powers were on trial.

“There is no immunity for impunity; a time has come when the courts must lift the veil against those who act with impunity in disobeying it. No man is above the law. The Government officials cannot be allowed to catwalk around while disobeying court orders,” said Odunga.

This is a developing story and is being updated.

