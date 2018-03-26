PS nominee Kimtai pledges to prioritise delivery of Uhuru Big Four agenda

| Published Mon, March 26th 2018 at 21:26, Updated March 26th 2018 at 21:35 GMT +3

Agriculture PS Nominee Harry Kimtai during the vetting by National Assembly Agriculture Committee at Continental House, Nairobi on Monday 26/03/18. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

A PS nominee for the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Harry Kimtai has pledged to work closely with MPs and other stakeholders to ensure that that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s key development agenda is implemented.

After assuming office for his second term last year, the President unveiled what he termed his ‘Big Four’ agenda, listing key pillars - manufacturing, universal healthcare, affordable housing and food security.

Kimtai, who appeared before the National Assembly Agriculture Committee on Monday for vetting said the State Department cannot run without the support of the House team and Parliament as a whole.

“Achieving the Big Four Agenda requires the input of everyone including the Legislature and the Executive. If appointed PS, I will work closely with parliamentarians to see that we come up with legislative frameworks that will conform to the President’s agenda,” he said.

At the session, Kimtai told members of the Adan Haji (Mandera South)-led committee that once he clinches the post, his first assignment will be to ensure that the country has sufficient animal products.

“We can rightfully say Kenya is food secure when we also have enough milk and meat products stored for later use just like we do for maize and other grains. We also need milk powder, canned beef and other products stored in our strategic reserves,” he explained.

Kimtai, who unsuccessfully contested for the Mt Elgon parliamentary seat in the last election as an independent candidate has a Master’s Degree in Economics. Prior to that, the nominee was engaged in private business.

This fact prompted MPs Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo) and Simba Arati (Dagoretti North) to wonder as to whether he has the required experience and knowledge to run the key State Department.

“Don’t you think with your background in Economics, sending you to head the Livestock Department as a PS will be a career mismatch?” posed Mr Wangwe.

“There is no mismatch at all. Livestock production in itself is an economic activity. When we work with stakeholders and improve the livestock sector, our farmers will benefit and as a result there will be economic growth in the country,” he explained.

Kimtai’s nomination two weeks ago caused excitement among members of his marginalized Sabaot community who reside in both Bungoma and Trans-Nzoia Counties, with most of them terming it as historic.

Leaders from the region led by Kaptama MCA Francis Chemion, who is also the Bungoma County Assembly Minority Leader, congratulated the President for appointing one of their own, noting that this is the first time since independence a member of the minority community landed a PS post in Government.