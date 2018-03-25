KeNHA to install speed limit signs on Thika Superhighway

| Published Sun, March 25th 2018 at 14:14, Updated March 25th 2018 at 14:23 GMT +3

The Thika Superhighway. [File, Standard]

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) on Sunday, March 25, began installing speed limit and other directional signs along the Thika Superhighway in a safety awareness initiative.

KeNHA Director General Peter Mundinia said the signage will be placed from Museum Hill Interchange to Thika and will conform with the design standards of the highway.

“The various signage replaces previous ones either vandalized or knocked down by motorists. The new ones are KeNHA’s effort to reduce accidents along the busy superhighway, and to promote safety of both motorists and pedestrians,” he said in a statement.

A move expected to trigger debate among motorists.

In December 2016, High Court Judge Ngenye Macharia ruled that no law allows the highway authority to place speed limit road signs or prescribe punishment for ignoring them.

The agency also plans to set up surveillance teams to monitor motorists disregarding traffic laws on the 50 kilometer highway.

“KeNHA have noted, that some drivers, especially PSV drivers, have no any regard to the rule of law been blocking some outer lanes of the main carriageway to either pick or drop off

passengers. This is especially rampant at Garden City, Kasarani, Roysambu, Ruiru

Interchange among others,” said Mundinia.

Recently, KeNHA started the construction of Witeithie footbridge along the busy highway and will be completed in December this year.

Upon its completion with three others (Mangu, Garden City and Kenya School of Monetary Studies), KeNHA will remove the safety humps which have been installed in the four locations to ensure safety for pedestrians.

The highway which covers a population of approximately 1 million is infamous for accident with more than 60 percent of the 400 hundred traffic related accidents involving pedestrians.

Most of the accidents have been attributed to reckless driving.