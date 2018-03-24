Artiste praises President Uhuru, Raila in new ‘Tibiim’ song

| Published Sat, March 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 23rd 2018 at 19:41 GMT +3

Joseph Onyango Ochieng aka Onyi Jalamo

Popular artiste Joseph Onyango Ochieng popularly known as “Engineer” Onyi Jalamo, famed for NASA’s Tibiim song has composed another one, this time in praise of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake with Raila Odinga.

Onyango, 33, whose song, Raila Tibiim, ruled the airwaves and became NASA’s campaign anthem, said his new song, RaiUhuru Tibiim, was informed by the recent political truce between Raila and President Kenyatta.

Sources said the new song will officially be launched during President Kenyatta’s visit to Nyanza.

The new song’s rhythm, lyrics and heavy Ohangla beat borrows heavily from the previous one and is already the talk of Nyanza region.

In RaiUhuru Tibiim, Onyango sings about the new-found political unity that has suddenly changed the country’s politics. Unlike the previous Nasa song that also praised co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, the new song mentions Deputy President William Ruto, Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko and Siaya Senator James Orengo.

He warns in his song that those opposing the dialogue will face harsh consequences.

The 10-minute composition is already being shared on online platforms.

Yesterday, Onyango said he was surprised his composition was already in the public domain even before its official launch.

“This is a song about peace and unity. I composed it in a hurry because I was very happy with the handshake between President Uhuru and Raila Odinga,” he told the Saturday Standard.

‘’I knelt down in prayer and thanked God for the unity between the two leaders.

“Things were moving from bad to worse and the ethnic rivalry was sickening,” he said.

Onyango added that the political tensions and demonstrations had adverse economic effect on artistes like him as they had nowhere to stage their shows.

NEW BUSINESS

He said some firms that used to hire their services stopped without notice.

Even after the elections, none was willing to work with the artistes, especially those from Raila’s turf.

‘’It has been hectic for us. Some of the companies that used to finance our performances cut them back and stopped,” he says.

But now Onyango is happy that the new found unity between the two leaders will likely open new business frontiers.

‘’This is one of the reasons that made me go back to the studio to record yet another song in praise of our Kenyan leaders,” he says.

Raila Tibiim transformed Onyango from a struggling small club artiste to a sought-after performer and he now hopes to cash in on the new-found unity.