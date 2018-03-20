Man commits suicide with intention of appearing in media

| Published Tue, March 20th 2018 at 13:03, Updated March 20th 2018 at 13:07 GMT +3

A middle-aged man who promised that he would one day appear in the media for controversial reasons achieved his fate after committing suicide as his friends and relatives watched in Naivasha.

The man dived into a flooded dam in Kinungi area off the Nairobi-Nakuru highway where he drowned as those present watched in horror.

Incidentally, this is the third time that the deceased had tried to commit suicide after falling out with his wife over his threats.

According to Nakuru County Assembly Majority Leader Stanley Karanja, the deceased had in the past tried to commit suicide twice by drinking lethal chemicals only to be saved by neighbors.

"In this case, he had threatened to commit an incident that would propel nationally through the media and he seems to have achieved that ", said Karanja who is also Naivasha East MCA.

He added that such cases were on the increase and called on young people with marital related issues to seek advice from counselors and church leaders with a view to solving them.

A relative Kimani Kuria said the wife had run from their matrimonial home three days prior to the incident at the dam.

"She sought refuge at a friend’s house after numerous threats from her estranged husband and this was a wise decision otherwise we would be talking of another thing," he said.

Meanwhile, a middle-aged man is fighting for his life at a hospital in Naivasha after he was attacked by a hippo and left for dead.

The man said to be an illegal fisherman was fishing near Kasarani village in Lake Naivasha when the beast attacked him before he was saved by fishermen.

According to a resident Kariuki Mbugua, cases of fishermen attacks by hippos in the area were on the rise.

Mbugua said in the latest incident, the poacher had just entered the lake when the animal attacked seriously slicing his thigh and hand.

"We rushed to the scene after we heard a loud noise and managed to chase the animal away and thereafter we took him to hospital where he is recuperating," he said.

A senior medic at the Naivasha sub-county hospital who requested anonymity termed his condition as serious but stable.

"We rushed him to Nakuru PGH for further treatment as the animal inflicted serious wounds on him and he is responding well to treatment," said the medic.

