Kisii businessman, wife charged with attempted murder of son

| Published Tue, March 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 19th 2018 at 22:18 GMT +3

From right businessman Alfred Omundi, Irene Nyakerario, James Murithi and Aggrey Omwenga and six others when they appeared before Resident Magistrate Kimtai Matata of Keroka Court on 19/3/2018. [Sammy Omingo/Standard]

In summary Family row unfolds

Trader and his second wife also face charges of violently robbing the first wife

A businessman and his second wife have been charged with the attempted murder of their son.

Alfred Omundi and Irene Nyakerario, who were charged alongside eight other suspects, are also accused of violently robbing his first wife.

The court heard that on March 16, 2018, the accused attempted to murder his son, Eric Metobo, contrary to section 220 of the penal code.

They are also accused of violently robbing Metobo of Sh20,000, clothes and shoes worth Sh20,000.

They further face charges of violently robbing Mary Kwamboka Omundi, the businessman’s first wife, of Sh100,000, shoes and clothes worth Sh60,000 and household items worth Sh160,000.

Night incident

The suspects were charged before Keroka Senior Resident Magistrate Kimutai Matata after spending three nights at Sotik Police Station.

During the Friday night incident at the businessman’s home, his son, Eric, was injured on his right hand.

One person was killed by villagers who responded to an alarm raised by the son and his mother. He died at Kisii Level Six Hospital where he was rushed.

A second suspect was also beaten up and is admitted to the same hospital. The hospital’s CEO Enock Ondari reported that he was stable, but was nursing serious injuries.

“He had cuts all over his body,” said Dr Ondari.

In court, lawyer Denis Nyatundo, representing the suspects, described Omundi as a successful investor who had built a business empire both in the matatu industry and in real estate.

He urged the court to release the accused on cash bail. However, the magistrate slapped the accused with a bond of Sh300,000 each with a surety of similar amount.

The matter will mentioned on March 26 and heard on May 3, 2018.