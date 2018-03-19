KNHCR protests revised police service salaries

| Published Mon, March 19th 2018 at 15:27, Updated March 19th 2018 at 16:11 GMT +3

From left: KNHCR Deputy CEO Wamboi Gathati, Chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori and Commissioner Jedidah Wakonyo address the media on the state of human rights in the country. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The Kenya National Commission for Human Rights (KNHCR) has condemned the National Police Service for reducing the salaries of graduate and disabled officers.

The adjustments reversed increased salaries for police officer who had acquired additional qualifications and tax exemptions for their disabled counterparts.

The law exempts the disabled from paying taxes for monthly earnings of Sh150,000 and below.

"This is a decision that portends far reaching and negative consequences to the country, bearing in mind these same officers are the custodians of our national security," said KNHCR chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori.

KNHCR maintains that the decision will have a ripple effect on the morale of the officer and ultimately undo the various police reforms that have gained momentum.

"We deem this action by the National Police Service Commission as a violation of the police officers' economic and social rights and in contravention of Article 41 of the Constitution on labour rights and the International Labour Organization Convention 95 on the Protection of Wages," said Mbogori.

They now want President Uhuru to stop the implementation of the pay cuts until all the stakeholders are involved.

The contested pay rise was effected in 1995 by then Interior Security minister Jackson Kalweo who directed that graduate officers should earn like their peers in the civil service before being promoted.

In a letter dated March 7, the National Police Service Commission CEO Joseph Onyango, said the board had revoked the adjustments and reverted to the original pay structure.

The move has not been warmly welcomed in the police force as some have seen their pay ?slashed by half.