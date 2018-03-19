Water level in dam is still at all-time low, says CS Keter

| Published Mon, March 19th 2018 at 10:33, Updated March 19th 2018 at 11:05 GMT +3

Masinga power station. Warer levels are still reported at an all-time low despite heavy rains. [Photo by Edward Kiplimo/Standard]

Despite the ongoing heavy rains in many parts of the country, water level at Masinga Dam is still low, raising fears that the hydro-power producer could be shut down.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter said the water in the dam was at the lowest level and that the situation could worsen if it did not rain in the region.

There has been no rain in the lower parts of Mount Kenya, whose key rivers flow into the dam.

However, Mr Keter assured Kenyans that there was no cause for alarm as other dams were operating at full capacity.

"Unlike in the previous months of December, January, and February, where we imported power from Uganda, this time we have enough to last us until the dam's level rises.

"Sondu Miriu and Turkwel dams are working well and will continue to supply the western parts of the country with power," he said.

The CS said the Kenyan Government and Japan had signed an agreement for the construction of a 140mw geothermal power plant at Olkaria V in Naivasha.

"This will be a two-year project implemented through the support of the Japan International Cooperation Agency."

Keter was speaking when he and other ministry officials met the Senate committee on energy that is on a retreat at Enashipai Resort in Naivasha.

Petroleum CS John Munyes said the Government had set up a special unit to investigate cases of adulterated fuel products finding their way into the market.

Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina said the cost of electricity would only come down if the line from Nairobi to Mombasa was completed.

"We want to urge the communities living along this line to stop the numerous wrangles so that the connection can get to Mombasa and we switch off the thermal power. This way, power costs will go down," he said.