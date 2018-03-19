Leaders campaign for DP Ruto as he ends Coast tour

| Published Mon, March 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 18th 2018 at 20:47 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto

The 2022 succession politics dominated Deputy President William Ruto’s tour of Taita Taveta County yesterday.

The DP presided over a funds drive in aid of St Barnaba ACK Church at Sofia on the outskirts of Voi town, where politicians drummed up support for him to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Ruto, however, steered clear of the succession debate.

The DP outlined the Government's agenda and said time for politics was over after President Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga met and agreed to work together.

Local leaders present were Governor Granton Samboja, Woman Representative Lydia Haika, MPs Jones Mlolwa (Voi), Danson Mwashako (Wundanyi), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Ali Mbogo (Kisauni) and former Governor John Mruttu, who promised to support the Uhuru-Raila pact.

Other legislators who accompanied Ruto included Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Nickson Korir (Lang’ata), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakolo), Oscar Sudi (Kapsaret), George Kariuki (Ndia) and Mpuru Aburi of the East Africa Legislative.