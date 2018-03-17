ANC legislators disclose plans to replace Raila in NASA

| Published Sat, March 17th 2018 at 19:48, Updated March 17th 2018 at 19:56 GMT +3

NASA leader Raila Odinga. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Raila Odinga could be replaced as the NASA leader following ODM’s decision to work with Jubilee Government.

ANC legislators from Western have disclosed NASA chiefs Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Moses Wetang’ula will soon pick one of them to head the Opposition coalition.

Speaking in Kakamega town hours before a meeting bringing together Ford-K, Wiper and ANC legislators at the Kakamega Golf hotel, MPs Alfred Agoi (Sabatia), Omboko Milemba (Emuhaya) and Ayub Savula (Lugari) said NASA has to stand without ODM party.

“The three principals have been meeting to deliberate on strengthening NASA and agree on who will be the coalition’s frontrunner,” revealed Agoi.

According to the lawmakers, Wetang’ula, Mudavadi and Kalonzo will continue pushing for electoral reforms, inclusive governance structure and strengthened devolution in the country.

“NASA will carry on with the watchdog role, we shall oversee and check the Government excesses and only work with the State towards achieving the much needed reforms for the good of all Kenyans,” argued the legislator.

He said Raila’s confession the handshake he had with President Uhuru had nothing to do with NASA or Jubilee clearly shows he had abandoned the Opposition reform agenda.

“We shall carry on with the reform agenda as NASA and whether we shall meet somewhere based on what our Jubilee and ODM colleagues put on the table in terms of driving the reforms agenda forward,” added Agoi.

Milemba and Savula took issue with House minority leader John Mbadi and Suna East MP Junet Mohammed for claiming ODM was in Government.

“We have no problem with the meeting Raila had with President Uhuru but it is wrong for ODM MPs to start intimidating their colleagues in NASA in parliament and claim to be Government, it amounts to losing focus,” said Savula.

According to him, the remaining three NASA affiliate parties play the Opposition role.

“We cannot join ODM in singing the Jubilee lullaby at the expense of Kenyans who too see the Government pushed to implement free secondary education and many other election pledges made.”

“How can we be part of a government that is busy sacking our sons the latest causality being PS Sammy Itemere,” he said.

Milemba has called on Western leaders to come to their senses and give the locals political direction before it is late.

“There is more than meets the eye to the dialogue between Raila and President Uhuru, it may not be relevant to us, as leaders from this region we must come together and formulate strategies that will put us in a vintage position to ascend to power,” said Milemba.

Raila has clarified that his last week meeting with President Uhuru had nothing to do with Jubilee and NASA and that the Opposition is still intact.

