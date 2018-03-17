Kalonzo and Raila allay fears of split in NASA

| Published Sat, March 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 16th 2018 at 20:21 GMT +3

NASA co-principals Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka

NASA co-principals Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka maintained that the coalition was still intact.

Speaking in Kisii during the burial of Prof Oeri Tumbo, Raila assured supporters that “the noise” was a storm in a tea cup.”

ALSO READ: NASA chiefs hold talks in Karen (photos)

“I am sure we will solve it amicably and we will continue to hold consultations with other NASA principals,” said Raila.

And while addressing a political rally in Matinyani, during campaigns for Wiper candidate Edith Nyenze, in the Kitui West by-election, Kalonzo disputed media reports that NASA was on its deathbed.

The Wiper leader said contrary to what many Kenyans believe, the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila does not mean the Orange Democratic Movement leader has joined Jubilee. “Raila has not joined Jubilee and is fully behind NASA,” he said.

Kalonzo cautioned media against speculating about the fall of NASA, adding that the alliance will continue to push its agenda to bring about reforms in the country.

The Wiper leader said he was the glue that holds NASA and he will ensure they remain united.

“We have invested a lot in NASA, we cannot allow NASA to die, I am the glue that holds NASA together,” declared Kalonzo

Supporting the Kenyatta-Raila peace initiative, Kalonzo called for all-inclusive consultation. “We are ready for all-inclusive consultation that will ensure peace and stability for the country. We would not like chaos in Kenya,” he said.

Even as Raila and Kalonzo sought to assure followers in their backyard of unity, the protracted wrangles within the coalition were sending signals of a major split.

ALSO READ: Wetang'ula dumped in NASA fallout

In a statement to newsrooms, Lugari MP Ayub Savula said some legislators will hold a joint rally in Kakamega to drum up support for a new coalition, NASA Alliance.

Mr Savula disclosed that they will discuss the way forward and choose one leader to support for the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

“The parties will decide on whether to support another strong party candidate through an alliance,” he said.

The latest developments come days after ODM Senators staged a coup in the Senate in a bid to oust Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula as the Senate Minority leader.

But Mr Wetang’ula vowed to go down fighting saying the fall of NASA will be messy, noisy and will have casualties.

“NASA is a coalition, nobody invited me to join. Mischief has been going on behind my back and it is unacceptable,” he said.

A section of ODM and ANC leaders have claimed that all was not well in NASA and the ship could be sinking slowly. Led by Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi, the legislators argued that failure by the three co-principals to turn up at Uhuru Park for the swearing in of Raila as People’s President has come back to haunt them.

ALSO READ: What our leaders' new found camaraderie should do for Kenyans

“We would have respect for them if they showed up on January 30th, they missed an opportunity to prove that they are men of their words,” said Osotsi.