I did not suspend Koros, CS Kariuki tells Senators

The Kenyatta National Hospital Chief Executive was suspended by the institution's board, the Health Cabinet secretary said yesterday.

Ms Sicily Kariuki told senators that the board sent Lily Koros on compulsory leave pending investigations into an incident where doctors performed brain surgery on the wrong patient.

Appearing before the Senate Health Committee yesterday, CS Kariuki said she announced the agreement reached by the board to send the CEO on leave.

“I attended a crisis meeting at KNH presided over by board members. They decided to undertake a probe into the matter and found it necessary to send the CEO on compulsory leave to facilitate impartial investigations,” she said.

Impartial investigations

Committee chairman Michael Mbito (Trans Nzoia) had asked Ms Kariuki to explain her role in sending Ms Koros and the KNH director of clinical services, Benard Githae, packing.

The CS said the board acted within the hospital’s human resource rules, which said an employee whose docket was under probe should be asked to take compulsory leave.

“The board had to act to restore the confidence of the public in the hospital. The decision was a collective one," noted the CS.

May be reinstated

A board member chairing the committee investigating Koros and Dr Githae, Mr Daniel Githegi, told the senators that the duo might be reinstated if found innocent.

The KNH board chairman Mark Bor and acting CEO Thomas Mutie were among the hospital's top officials who attended the session.

Mr Bor urged senators to help the institution secure more funds to run its operations efficiently.

Senators Beth Mugo (nominated), Abdulahi Ali (Wajir), and John Kinyua (Laikipia) lobbied to have KNH adequately funded.

MPs pushing for the ouster of the Health CS were recently prevailed upon to drop their impeachment motion.