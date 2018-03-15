Two police officers injured as gun accidentally fires 40 bullets

Lawyers defend Governor's academic record Previous Story
By Cyrus Ombati | Published Thu, March 15th 2018 at 09:59, Updated March 15th 2018 at 10:05 GMT +3
Two police officers were seriously injured when a machine gun that one of them had accidentally fired 40 bullets at a police station in Bodhai, Garissa County.

Constable Andrew Kemboi was carrying a loaded General Purpose Machine Gun Nagev type when he tripped and fell.

ALSO READ: Al Shaabab issues stadia ban in Mogadishu as Somali government talks tough

The fall prompted the gun that was on to start firing. According to his seniors and colleagues, the officer shot and fractured his left thigh.

Constable Vincent Langat who was at the sentry was shot and injured in the back and abdomen.

The machine gun fired 40 bullets some of which hit the wall and ricocheted hitting Langat.

“It was an accident which left the officers with serious injuries. They have been taken to hospital in stable condition,” said an officer who was at the site.

The incident caused panic at the station as other officers thought they were under attack and took cover. The injured officers were later transferred to Manda Naval base for further treatment.

They are to be flown to Nairobi for further treatment, police said.

Police in the area said the victims are in a stable condition.

The area is under heavy security due to sustained attacks from Al-Shabaab attacks. The terrorists have killed and maimed many in parts of Coast and North Eastern prompting the operations. For instance, in Lamu alone, more than 50 officers have been killed and dozens injured in three years in separate attacks.

ALSO READ: Police officer in court over wife, child murder

That explains why the officers were armed with the GPMG.

Elsewhere, a police officer who was hit by a speeding car along Kiambu Road died in hospital. The officer attached to DCI headquarters was crossing the road on foot when he was hit by the car. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. Police said they are investigating the incident.

