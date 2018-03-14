Floods cut Narok-Mai Mahau road in Suswa, killing one

| Published Wed, March 14th 2018 at 08:30, Updated March 14th 2018 at 09:26 GMT +3

The busy Narok - Mai Mahiu Road has been closed after a section of it sank over heavy rains and flooding.

This means no motorist can use the busy road to connect from Narok to Mai Mahiu as the section in Karima area, Suswa sank sweeping one schoolgirl whose body is yet to be found.

Three other students from a local secondary school were saved from being swept away and taken to hospital.

Efforts to search for the missing girl are still underway.

Police moved to the scene and blocked the road directing motorists to seek alternative routes as the affected area is almost four meters wide and 20 feet deep and would take time to reconstruct.

Motorists from Homa Bay, Kuria, Migori Kisii, Bomet and Narok headed for Nairobi were advised to use Kericho- Nakuru route the same as those from Nairobi.

Local administrators said the incident had affected many activities including schooling.

Traffic commandant Samuel Kimaru said they had mobilized personnel to help in directing motorists on the affected route.

“Let those using the road heed directives from police. It is dangerous to ignore directives because the road is completely cut,” he said.

The rains have caused massive damage on the section of the road in the last weeks as floods from nearby hills rage downstream.

The meteorological department has warned heavy rains will continue to be experienced in many parts of the country, which will cause flooding.