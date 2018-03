| Published Wed, March 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 13th 2018 at 22:27 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Some of the houses that were demolished by the Kenya National Highways Authority on Tuesday at Kanamai along the Mtwapa-Malindi road to pave the way for the expansion of the highway.

The houses were said to have been built on road reserves.

The demolition started in Mombasa and is heading towards Malindi.