Retired President Moi responding positively to treatment

| Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 21:55, Updated March 13th 2018 at 22:12 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta with former President Daniel arap Moi when he paid him a courtesy call at his Kabarnet Gardens residence in Nairobi in February 2017. [Photo: Standard]

Former President Daniel arap Moi is responding positively to treatment in Tel Aviv hospital, Israel where he was flown for medical checkup on Sunday.

The former President is in high spirits and expected home soon.

The former Head of State on Sunday March 11 morning left for Israel for a medical check-up.

Moi, who was accompanied by his son Gideon Moi and personal physician Dr David Silverstein was booked at the Tel Aviv hospital.

Retired Presidents Moi and Kibaki were to sit in senate according to his doctor, they were eager to have a second opinion on his knee which had been a source of discomfort to him.

Moi, who will turn 94 on September 2, ruled Kenya for 24 years between 1978 and 2002 and has enjoyed good health since leaving office.

However, in January 27, 2017 the former president underwent a minor surgery on his knee at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi, before being released.

The problem begun in July 30, 2006 after the he was involved in an accident involving his Range Rover and Nissan Pick-up at the Rukuma View Point in Limuru.

Moi was travelling to Kabarak from Machakos, where he had presided over a graduation ceremony at Scotts Theological College.

